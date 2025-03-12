Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for MediciNova (MNOV)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ: MNOV) recently:

3/7/2025 – MediciNova is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/27/2025 – MediciNova is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – MediciNova had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2025 – MediciNova is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/11/2025 – MediciNova is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/3/2025 – MediciNova is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/26/2025 – MediciNova is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/18/2025 – MediciNova is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ MNOV traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,266. The firm has a market cap of $72.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.73. MediciNova, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.89.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). As a group, research analysts predict that MediciNova, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNOV. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in MediciNova in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MediciNova by 10.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 47,201 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in MediciNova by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

