Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for MediciNova (MNOV)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ: MNOV) recently:
- 3/7/2025 – MediciNova is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/27/2025 – MediciNova is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/21/2025 – MediciNova had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/19/2025 – MediciNova is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/11/2025 – MediciNova is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2025 – MediciNova is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/26/2025 – MediciNova is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/18/2025 – MediciNova is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
MediciNova Price Performance
NASDAQ MNOV traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,266. The firm has a market cap of $72.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.73. MediciNova, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.89.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). As a group, research analysts predict that MediciNova, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediciNova
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.
