Research Analysts Set Expectations for TSE:AQN Q1 Earnings

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 10th. Desjardins analyst B. Stadler expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.03). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 39.22% and a negative return on equity of 19.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Shares of TSE:AQN opened at C$6.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.35. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of C$6.03 and a 52 week high of C$9.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.80.

In related news, Director Dilek Samil sold 17,400 shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.46, for a total value of C$112,421.40. Also, Director Randy David Laney acquired 9,795 shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,803.21. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

