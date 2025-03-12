Research Analysts Set Expectations for CRNT FY2025 Earnings

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Aegis lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Ceragon Networks in a report released on Wednesday, March 5th. Aegis analyst R. Dionisio now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Ceragon Networks’ current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Litchfield Hills Research began coverage on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.83.

CRNT opened at $2.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.52. Ceragon Networks has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $5.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRNT. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 283,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 138,411 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the third quarter valued at about $152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $903,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. 13.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ceragon Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. The company's solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the service provider's network.

