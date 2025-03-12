Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $9,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.6 %

RSG opened at $231.92 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.91 and a 1-year high of $240.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.16 and a 200-day moving average of $211.24.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.21. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total value of $1,436,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,931.20. This trade represents a 37.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RSG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $264.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $239.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.88.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

