Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD). In a filing disclosed on March 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Robinhood Markets stock on February 12th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 2/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) on 2/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) on 2/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) on 2/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) on 2/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 2/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 2/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) on 2/10/2025.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

HOOD stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.36. 69,358,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,790,262. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.25. The company has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $66.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 47.81%. Research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

HOOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 191.6% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 186,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $7,111,778.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,521 shares in the company, valued at $96,125.73. This trade represents a 98.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $273,978.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 17,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,936.79. This trade represents a 25.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,171,641 shares of company stock valued at $149,567,157 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

