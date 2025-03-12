Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Sells Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META). In a filing disclosed on March 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Meta Platforms stock on February 20th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 2/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 2/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 2/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) on 2/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 2/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) on 2/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 2/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 2/12/2025.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $605.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $657.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $601.96. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $414.50 and a 52-week high of $740.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 55,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.72, for a total transaction of $39,897,337.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.16, for a total transaction of $243,323.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,318,548.24. This represents a 2.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 725,081 shares of company stock worth $472,702,625. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lighthouse Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $608,000. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $583.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $719.26.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

