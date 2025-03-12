Rep. Jefferson Shreve Sells Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP) Stock

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Millrose Properties stock on February 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 2/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 2/24/2025.

Millrose Properties Price Performance

MRP stock opened at $21.20 on Wednesday. Millrose Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $27.07.

Insider Activity at Millrose Properties

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Millrose Properties news, Director Carlos A. Migoya bought 3,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $77,632.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $226,879.70. The trade was a 52.02 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Garett Rosenblum purchased 5,900 shares of Millrose Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.84 per share, with a total value of $134,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,756. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Millrose Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About Millrose Properties

Millrose Properties, Inc is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.

Further Reading

