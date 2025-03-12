Rep. Jefferson Shreve Sells IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Stock

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in IDEX stock on February 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 2/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 2/24/2025.

IDEX Stock Performance

IDEX stock opened at $185.13 on Wednesday. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.09 and a fifty-two week high of $246.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEX

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 15.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 275.5% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,198,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on IEX shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.71.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Email [email protected] to notify us of updates to this biography.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

