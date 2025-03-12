Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) Stock Price Up 0.5% – What’s Next?

Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.22 and last traded at $13.22. 225 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

Renaissance International IPO ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.79. The company has a market cap of $3.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renaissance International IPO ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Renaissance International IPO ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 10.99% of Renaissance International IPO ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Renaissance International IPO ETF

The Renaissance International IPO ETF (IPOS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Renaissance International IPO index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of recent IPOs listed internationally. The fund adds an IPO within 90 days of its initial listing. IPOS was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Renaissance.

