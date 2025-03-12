Regal Partners Limited (ASX:RPL) Insider Buys A$29,800.00 in Stock

Regal Partners Limited (ASX:RPL – Get Free Report) insider Michael Cole bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.98 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of A$29,800.00 ($18,742.14).

Regal Partners Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 2.08.

Regal Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Regal Partners’s previous Final dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. Regal Partners’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

About Regal Partners

Regal Partners Limited is a privately owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm invests in the public equity and hedging markets across the globe with a focus on Australia. It employs market neutral and absolute return strategies to make its investments. The firm also employs fundamental analysis along with bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolios.

