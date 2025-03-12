Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Lowered to Hold Rating by B. Riley

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by B. Riley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.25 price target on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Redfin from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Redfin from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Redfin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.48.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $9.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 2.90. Redfin has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $15.29.

In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 16,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $137,850.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,053.04. This represents a 18.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 37,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Redfin by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Redfin by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 67,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

