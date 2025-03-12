Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Upgraded at Northland Capmk

Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on Red Cat in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Red Cat Stock Performance

Shares of Red Cat stock opened at $4.94 on Monday. Red Cat has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.55.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.27). Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 96.00% and a negative net margin of 232.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Red Cat will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Red Cat

In other Red Cat news, CEO Jeffrey M. Thompson sold 392,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $4,451,528.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,121,898 shares in the company, valued at $148,802,323.32. This trade represents a 2.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Geoffrey Wayne Hitchcock sold 113,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $1,188,312.12. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 558,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,828,913. The trade was a 16.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,930,441 shares of company stock valued at $21,099,751. Company insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Cat

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Red Cat by 407.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Red Cat in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Red Cat by 1,536.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Red Cat Company Profile

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

Featured Stories

