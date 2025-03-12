Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,259,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,699,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of OneSpan at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OSPN. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in OneSpan during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in OneSpan by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in OneSpan during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in OneSpan by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 10,244 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in OneSpan during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on OSPN shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of OneSpan from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of OneSpan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneSpan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.63.
Shares of NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $15.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day moving average of $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $607.38 million, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.83. OneSpan Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $20.37.
OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.
