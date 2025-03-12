Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $46.43 Million Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 528,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,433,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Copa by 29.6% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Copa during the third quarter worth $82,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Copa by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Copa by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Copa during the third quarter worth $240,000. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Copa from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Copa in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.29.

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $94.52 on Wednesday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1-year low of $80.01 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.15. Copa had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 17.67%. On average, research analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.23%.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

