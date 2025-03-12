Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $43.56 Million Position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,126,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,562,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HMOP. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 63.2% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,390,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,794,000 after purchasing an additional 150,128 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $351,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period.

Get Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF alerts:

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of HMOP opened at $38.77 on Wednesday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $39.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.98.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1077 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

(Free Report)

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.