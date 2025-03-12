Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 841,785 Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 841,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,573,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $660,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,504,000 after purchasing an additional 18,433 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 56,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 26,605.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $55.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.85. Invesco MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $28.08.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1871 per share. This is a boost from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

