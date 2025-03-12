Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $48.20 Million in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 339,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,201,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 165.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $133.28 on Wednesday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.22 and a 12-month high of $157.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.68 and its 200-day moving average is $140.38.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 472.31% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $389.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

In related news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total transaction of $519,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,219,797.90. The trade was a 4.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $257,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,014 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,821.60. The trade was a 5.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.67.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

