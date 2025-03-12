Rand Capital Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:RAND)

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the asset manager on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Rand Capital Price Performance

Shares of RAND opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.27. Rand Capital has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 15.99 and a quick ratio of 15.99. The stock has a market cap of $61.23 million, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.44.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Rand Capital had a net margin of 154.01% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rand Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Rand Capital Company Profile

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in subordinated debt with warrants or preferred equity and venture capital investments. Within private equity, the firm specializing in capital growth and lower middle market investments. Within venture capital, it specializing in early to late-stage private businesses.

Featured Stories

