Rakuten Securities Inc. Sells 20 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Rakuten Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 93 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 2,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,181,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $548.37 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $478.25 and a 12 month high of $648.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $616.73 and a 200-day moving average of $606.86. The company has a market capitalization of $76.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

