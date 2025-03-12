Rakuten Securities Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JD. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in JD.com by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Dbs Bank raised JD.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $51.00 target price on JD.com in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.43.

JD.com stock opened at $40.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.24 and a 200 day moving average of $37.05. The stock has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.43. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $24.13 and a one year high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. JD.com’s payout ratio is 19.73%.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

