Rakuten Securities Inc. Purchases 3,291 Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALAB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Astera Labs by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 3,155.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Astera Labs from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Astera Labs from $87.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Astera Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALAB opened at $66.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.18. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $147.39.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.16). Astera Labs had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. Analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 350,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $31,389,366.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,353,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,675,659.05. This represents a 12.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 34,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total transaction of $3,174,021.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,487,360.94. The trade was a 12.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 570,990 shares of company stock valued at $50,242,702.

Astera Labs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Featured Articles

