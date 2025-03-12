Rakuten Securities Inc. Purchases 323 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 184.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Erste Group Bank raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $641.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total value of $2,626,191.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,955,015. The trade was a 27.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.75, for a total value of $240,618.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,181.75. The trade was a 53.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,309 shares of company stock valued at $7,611,004. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $493.72 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $364.17 and a 12 month high of $616.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $569.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $531.84. The stock has a market cap of $175.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.