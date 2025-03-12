Rakuten Securities Inc. Purchases 26,191 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 109.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,191 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in NU were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NU. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NU by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,865,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,509,000 after purchasing an additional 40,560,986 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in NU by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 210,103,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,912,000 after purchasing an additional 24,140,416 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NU by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,597,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,935,000 after purchasing an additional 16,638,397 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in NU by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 14,147,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,613,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in NU by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,008,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,850,000 after acquiring an additional 8,806,495 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NU stock opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $16.15.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. NU had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 30.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.47.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

