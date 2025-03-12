Rakuten Securities Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Rakuten Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 257,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,720,000 after acquiring an additional 21,258 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.6% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 3,223,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,012,000 after buying an additional 3,171,310 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,476,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,566,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $273.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $303.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $294.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.05.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

