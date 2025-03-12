Rakuten Securities Inc. Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 348,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,259,000 after buying an additional 17,054 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $5,695,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 589.6% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 746,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,805,000 after purchasing an additional 638,259 shares during the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. StockNews.com lowered Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.92.

NYSE PFE opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The company has a market cap of $147.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.29 and a 200-day moving average of $27.19.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.99%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

