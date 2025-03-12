Rakuten Securities Inc. Has $346,000 Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,036 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 81,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $1,306,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 197.3% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 194,368 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $64,983,000 after purchasing an additional 128,999 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $144,874.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,057 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,899.96. This trade represents a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 317,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.78, for a total transaction of $109,965,671.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,162,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,696,838.46. This represents a 2.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,108,793 shares of company stock worth $383,156,227 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Cowen raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.62.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.6 %

Salesforce stock opened at $277.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $266.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.00 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $321.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

