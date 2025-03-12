Rakuten Securities Inc. Grows Holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 129.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in ON were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of ON during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in ON during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in ON in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ONON shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. HSBC upgraded ON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised ON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Williams Trading increased their price objective on ON from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

ONON stock opened at $45.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.66. On Holding AG has a 12-month low of $27.37 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The company has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 104.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.35.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.

