Rakuten Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 8,702 Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM)

Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tempus AI in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,537,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempus AI alerts:

Tempus AI Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Tempus AI stock opened at $45.58 on Wednesday. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $91.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Tempus AI from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wolfe Research cut Tempus AI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tempus AI from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tempus AI

Insider Buying and Selling at Tempus AI

In other Tempus AI news, EVP Andrew Polovin sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $45,459.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 244,955 shares in the company, valued at $9,854,539.65. The trade was a 0.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ryan M. Bartolucci sold 13,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $826,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,220. The trade was a 19.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,755,906 shares of company stock valued at $322,788,693 in the last 90 days.

Tempus AI Profile

(Free Report)

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempus AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempus AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.