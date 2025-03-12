Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) Trading 7.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.27 and last traded at $5.09. Approximately 3,455,417 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 14,393,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.73.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Quantum Computing from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $736.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 3.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.04.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Quantum Computing during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Quantum Computing in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quantum Computing in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Quantum Computing during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

