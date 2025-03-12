Qantas Airways Limited (ASX:QAN) Insider Buys A$122,417.68 in Stock

Qantas Airways Limited (ASX:QAN – Get Free Report) insider John Mullen bought 12,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$9.52 ($5.99) per share, with a total value of A$122,417.68 ($76,992.25).

Qantas Airways Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,280.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Qantas Airways Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.264 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Qantas Airways’s previous Interim dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Qantas Airways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.67%.

Qantas Airways Company Profile

Qantas Airways Limited provides air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Qantas Domestic, Qantas International, Jetstar Group, and Qantas Loyalty segments. It offers passengers and air freight, and air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty recognition programs.

