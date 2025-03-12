Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.09, Zacks reports.

Q32 Bio Price Performance

QTTB traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.97. 4,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $23.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of -0.27. Q32 Bio has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $53.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QTTB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Q32 Bio from $80.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Q32 Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Guggenheim downgraded Q32 Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Q32 Bio in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Q32 Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.86.

Q32 Bio Company Profile

Q32 Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biologic therapeutics to restore healthy immune balance in patients with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases driven by pathological immune dysfunction in the United States. Its lead product candidate is ADX-097, a humanized anti-C3d monoclonal antibody fusion protein to restore complement regulation, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of renal and other complement-mediated diseases of high unmet need, including lupus nephritis, immunoglobulin A nephropathy, complement component 3 glomerulopathy, and anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis.

Further Reading

