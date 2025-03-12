Q3 EPS Estimates for TerrAscend Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TSNDF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for TerrAscend in a research report issued on Sunday, March 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Randhawa now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for TerrAscend’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for TerrAscend’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. TerrAscend had a negative net margin of 23.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $74.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.37 million.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of TerrAscend from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

TerrAscend Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TSNDF opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85. TerrAscend has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $2.20.

TerrAscend Company Profile

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures vaporizables, concentrates, topicals, tinctures and edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium and State Flower brand names.

