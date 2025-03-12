Q3 Earnings Forecast for DTE Energy Issued By Zacks Research

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DTE Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.77. The consensus estimate for DTE Energy’s current full-year earnings is $7.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $7.22 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Guggenheim upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on DTE Energy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $132.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.29. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $103.06 and a 1-year high of $136.28. The company has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.59.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.27%.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 3,801 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $492,457.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,571.56. This trade represents a 35.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 1,014 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $131,738.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,535.04. This represents a 22.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,205. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTE Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTE. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 890.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

