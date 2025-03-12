Q2 Earnings Estimate for CoreCivic Issued By Zacks Small Cap

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of CoreCivic in a research report issued on Thursday, March 6th. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for CoreCivic’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for CoreCivic’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 3.51%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Noble Financial upgraded CoreCivic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of CXW opened at $18.80 on Monday. CoreCivic has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 318.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in CoreCivic by 86,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in CoreCivic by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

