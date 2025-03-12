Q1 EPS Forecast for Abercrombie & Fitch Cut by Analyst

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANFFree Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.96. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $10.62 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.88.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE ANF opened at $78.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.45. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $75.62 and a twelve month high of $196.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.30.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANFGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 46.50%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.30 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 29.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Abercrombie & Fitch

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANF. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 604.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 317 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 367 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

