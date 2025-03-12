Q1 Earnings Forecast for TEGNA Issued By Barrington Research

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for TEGNA in a report released on Wednesday, March 5th. Barrington Research analyst P. Sholl anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TEGNA’s current full-year earnings is $3.02 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for TEGNA’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TEGNA from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com lowered TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised TEGNA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $17.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.12. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.45. TEGNA has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TEGNA by 2,898.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,806,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,521,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445,739 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,170,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 757.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 662,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after buying an additional 585,156 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,955,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.12%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

