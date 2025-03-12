Q1 Earnings Forecast for Savaria Issued By Desjardins

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Savaria in a report issued on Thursday, March 6th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Savaria’s current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Savaria’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

SIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$27.50 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Cormark upgraded shares of Savaria from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.57.

Shares of Savaria stock opened at C$16.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.11. Savaria has a 12-month low of C$15.88 and a 12-month high of C$23.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.44.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

