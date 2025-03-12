Q1 Earnings Forecast for HF Foods Group Issued By Sidoti Csr

HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of HF Foods Group in a report released on Thursday, March 6th. Sidoti Csr analyst D. Harriman expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for HF Foods Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for HF Foods Group’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS.
HFFG stock opened at $1.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average is $3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.55 million, a PE ratio of -61.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.45. HF Foods Group has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $4.13.
HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes Asian specialty food, seafood, fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck.
