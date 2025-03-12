Q1 Earnings Forecast for HF Foods Group Issued By Sidoti Csr

HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of HF Foods Group in a report released on Thursday, March 6th. Sidoti Csr analyst D. Harriman expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for HF Foods Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for HF Foods Group’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

HFFG stock opened at $1.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average is $3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.55 million, a PE ratio of -61.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.45. HF Foods Group has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $4.13.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in HF Foods Group by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 75,319 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of HF Foods Group by 291.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 42,217 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of HF Foods Group by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 22,280 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in HF Foods Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 291,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 21,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HF Foods Group by 458.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 19,191 shares in the last quarter. 24.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes Asian specialty food, seafood, fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck.

