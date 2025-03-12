Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $493,000 Stock Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Pzena Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 95.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82,598 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDC. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 7.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Belden by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Belden by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Belden in the third quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the third quarter worth $687,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Belden alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BDC. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Belden in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Belden from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregory James Mccray sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $441,882.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,199 shares in the company, valued at $441,776.79. This represents a 50.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashish Chand sold 14,535 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total value of $1,619,925.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,939,527.05. The trade was a 11.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,428 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,774. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Belden Stock Performance

Shares of Belden stock opened at $102.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.02. Belden Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.90 and a twelve month high of $131.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.41 and its 200 day moving average is $115.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. Belden had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 8.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.16%.

Belden Profile

(Free Report)

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.