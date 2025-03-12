Pzena Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 40,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after buying an additional 8,741 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 166.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 145,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,494,000 after purchasing an additional 90,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $397.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on LPL Financial from $379.00 to $413.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on LPL Financial from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.17.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $313.23 on Wednesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $187.19 and a one year high of $384.04. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.68.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 49.41%. Research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

Insider Activity

In other LPL Financial news, Director Marc Eliot Cohen sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $402,435.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,838.75. This represents a 21.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 28,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.14, for a total value of $10,507,633.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,663 shares in the company, valued at $4,988,907.82. This trade represents a 67.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,465 shares of company stock valued at $12,562,070. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

