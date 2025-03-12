Pzena Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 286,799 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $18,737,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPR. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 19,303 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Tapestry by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,586 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,744 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 43,355 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TPR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Redburn Atlantic raised Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tapestry from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tapestry from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.53.

Insider Activity at Tapestry

In related news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 11,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,048,696.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,592. This trade represents a 23.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 21,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,772,988.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,866,740. This represents a 10.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,537 shares of company stock worth $5,730,589. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of TPR stock opened at $71.90 on Wednesday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.23 and a 52 week high of $90.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.30. Tapestry had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 40.58%.

About Tapestry

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.