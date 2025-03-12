Pzena Investment Management LLC Acquires 32,483 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 285,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,483 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 18.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,605,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,550,000 after buying an additional 5,635,167 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Vale by 3,692.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 18,200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,576,000 after acquiring an additional 17,720,100 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vale by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,404,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,544 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Vale by 123.4% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 12,059,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660,933 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Vale by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,906,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,073,000 after purchasing an additional 53,061 shares during the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VALE. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $15.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wolfe Research raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Vale from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.26.

Vale Stock Performance

Vale stock opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.91. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14. The stock has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.93.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.03 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 16.15%. As a group, analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3758 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 7.5%. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

About Vale

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.