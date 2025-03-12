Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $39,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 732.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,543,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,493 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 389.9% in the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,630 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 20.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,025,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,828,763,000 after purchasing an additional 869,066 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 57.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,113,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,278,000 after purchasing an additional 405,847 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Public Storage by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 779,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,426,000 after purchasing an additional 273,486 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $306.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $380.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $333.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.23.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of PSA stock opened at $308.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $256.31 and a twelve month high of $369.99.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.99, for a total value of $143,095.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,728.36. This represents a 15.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

