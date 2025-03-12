Public Policy’s (PPHC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Public Policy (LON:PPHC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 270 ($3.50) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.24) price objective on shares of Public Policy in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

Shares of PPHC remained flat at GBX 135 ($1.75) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 10,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,875. The firm has a market capitalization of £202.88 million and a PE ratio of -8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.07. Public Policy has a 1 year low of GBX 103 ($1.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 140 ($1.81). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 135.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 133.94.

Public Policy Holding Company (PPHC) is a leading bi-partisan full-service U.S. government and public affairs business based in Washington DC.

Working with over 1000 clients, including corporates, trade associations and non-governmental organisations, the Group is active in all major sectors of the U.S.

