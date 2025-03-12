Public Policy’s (PPHC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Public Policy (LON:PPHC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 270 ($3.50) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.24) price objective on shares of Public Policy in a research report on Friday, November 29th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Public Policy
Public Policy Stock Performance
Public Policy Company Profile
Public Policy Holding Company (PPHC) is a leading bi-partisan full-service U.S. government and public affairs business based in Washington DC.
Working with over 1000 clients, including corporates, trade associations and non-governmental organisations, the Group is active in all major sectors of the U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Public Policy
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Why Wayfair Stock May Be a Hidden Gem for Value Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Public Policy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Policy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.