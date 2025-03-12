Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Shares Sold by GC Wealth Management RIA LLC

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC decreased its position in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,855 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Prudential by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 25,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 13,131 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential in the 4th quarter valued at $1,355,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Prudential by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 35,811 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Prudential by 417.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential alerts:

Prudential Stock Performance

Prudential stock opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.21. Prudential plc has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $21.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Prudential

Prudential Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.