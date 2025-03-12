Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 170 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 228.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,175,000 after purchasing an additional 18,279 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORLY opened at $1,324.06 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $947.49 and a 12 month high of $1,389.05. The stock has a market cap of $75.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,284.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,221.60.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 166.88% and a net margin of 14.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Maria Sastre sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,316.17, for a total value of $326,410.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,001.07. This trade represents a 20.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 833 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $1,082,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,000. This trade represents a 52.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,894 shares of company stock worth $10,409,618. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,475.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,315.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,416.00 to $1,453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,305.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,390.81.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

