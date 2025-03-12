Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 65.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 1,025.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CYBR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $375.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $370.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.15.

CyberArk Software Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $330.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $364.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.72 and a beta of 1.06. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $223.41 and a 12-month high of $421.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.