Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 602,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,938,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $522.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.10.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG opened at $493.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $569.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $531.84. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $364.17 and a 1 year high of $616.00. The stock has a market cap of $175.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total value of $2,626,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,955,015. The trade was a 27.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $158,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,380. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,309 shares of company stock worth $7,611,004 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

