Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 12,493 Shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Free Report) by 109.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,493 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SVOL. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,595,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,620,000. Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,825,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,037,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,066,000.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of SVOL stock opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $23.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average of $21.43.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Cuts Dividend

About Simplify Volatility Premium ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th.

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX.

