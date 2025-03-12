Prosperity Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,968 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,968 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF makes up 2.0% of Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 36,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth about $220,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $63.86 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $50.52 and a one year high of $71.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.0812 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

